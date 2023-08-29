Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging people along a wide stretch of Florida’s Gulf Coast to make their final preparations before Hurricane Idalia makes landfall. The hurricane is now forecast to become an extremely dangerous Category 3 storm. (Aug. 29)
Florida governor: Make last hurricane preparations
