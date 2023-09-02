Here’s the latest for Saturday, September 2nd: Biden gets firsthand look at hurricane’s toll in Florida; ‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett dies at 76; Typhoon Saola lashes Hong Kong, but no reports of major damage; India launches spacecraft to study sun.
AP Top Stories Sept. 2 P
Here’s the latest for Saturday, September 2nd: Biden gets firsthand look at hurricane’s toll in Florida; ‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett dies at 76; Typhoon Saola lashes Hong Kong, but no reports of major damage; India launches spacecraft to study sun.