A bill signed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker last month is paving the way for the construction of a cemetery on the grounds of the Illinois State Museum, which will help facilitate the return of ancestral human remains to tribes native to Illinois. (Sept. XX) (AP video: Melissa Perez Winder)
Illinois creating new cemetery for Native American ancestral remains
A bill signed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker last month is paving the way for the construction of a cemetery on the grounds of the Illinois State Museum, which will help facilitate the return of ancestral human remains to tribes native to Illinois. (Sept. XX) (AP video: Melissa Perez Winder)