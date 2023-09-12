A law abolishing cash bail will take effect in Illinois on Sept. 18. The change makes Illinois the first state to eliminate the practice and a nationally watched testing ground for whether such a change can work. (Sept. 12) (AP Video: Melissa Winder)
Illinois becomes first state to eliminate cash bail as a condition of pretrial release
