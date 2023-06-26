The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine that can shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back. Among the targets for the experimental shots: melanoma, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer and lung cancer. Scientists are predicting new cancer vaccine approvals within five years (June 26) (AP Video by Manuel Valdes & Carla Johnson)
Vaccines may be next big advance in cancer treatment
