Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been acquitted of all 16 articles of impeachment accusing him of misconduct, bribery and corruption. The verdict reaffirmed Paxton’s durability in America’s biggest red state. (Sept. 16)
Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton acquitted at impeachment trial
