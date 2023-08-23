Who to watch at GOP debate
Russia plane crash
Spain soccer coach
Tropical Storm Franklin
Bear attacks 7-year-old

India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday — a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and a technological triumph for the world’s most populous nation. (Aug. 23)

Video

India becomes the first country to reach the moon’s south pole

India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday — a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and a technological triumph for the world’s most populous nation. (Aug. 23)
 
Share