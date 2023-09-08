Leaders from the Group of Twenty countries with most of the world’s leading economies came together in India on Friday for a summit to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the world today. (AP Video/Piyush Nagpal and Rishi Lekhi.) (Sept. 8)
G20 leaders arrive in New Delhi for summit
