Pelosi running for reelection
Georgia special grand jury
US loses at basketball World Cup
Zach Bryan arrested
NFL: Lions stun Chiefs

Leaders from the Group of Twenty countries with most of the world’s leading economies came together in India on Friday for a summit to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the world today. (AP Video/Piyush Nagpal and Rishi Lekhi.) (Sept. 8)

Video

G20 leaders arrive in New Delhi for summit

Leaders from the Group of Twenty countries with most of the world’s leading economies came together in India on Friday for a summit to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the world today. (AP Video/Piyush Nagpal and Rishi Lekhi.) (Sept. 8)
 
Share