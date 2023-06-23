President Joe Biden is honoring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a state visit Thursday as the leaders of the world’s two biggest democracies are looking to strengthen the crucial but complicated relationship between their countries. (June 22)
Biden touts US-India ties with a state visit for Modi
