AP Top Stories June 22 P

Here’s the latest for Thursday, June 22nd: US Coast Guard: 5 on board the Titan are dead; Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a ‘dictator'; Biden promotes human rights as Modi visits; Klimt, Liebermann and Stuck take over Berlin’s Old National Gallery
