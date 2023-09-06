The Indian government has seized upon its role as host of this year’s G20 summit and mounted an advertising blitz that stresses India’s growing clout under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At home this message is also seen by political observers as his government’s broader goal to catapult Modi to the global stage as a leader of the world. (Sep. 6) (AP Video/Rishi Lekhi, Shonal Ganguly)
India’s Modi uses G20 to push his global reach
