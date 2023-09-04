India’s government hopes an elaborate makeover of New Delhi will showcase the nation’s cultural prowess and boost its position on the world stage. However, hundreds of houses and roadside stalls have been demolished in the capital ahead of the G-20 summit. (AP video/Rishi Lekhi and Piyush Nagpal)
New Delhi got a makeover for the G20 summit, while the city’s poor say they were simply erased
