Authorities say a man suspected of domestic violence fatally shot a police officer in a southern Indiana hospital early Monday and was then killed by other officers. The confrontation occurred at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City. (July 3)
Officer, man die in Indiana hospital confrontation
