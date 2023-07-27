Jackass star to stand trial on assault charge

“Jackass” star Bam Margera must stand trial on charges that he punched his brother during an altercation at their home near Philadelphia, a judge ruled Thursday while ordering him to get a drug and alcohol screening to remain free on bail. (July 27) (AP Video: Tassanee Vejpongsa)
