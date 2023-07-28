Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles and singer of “Take It to the Limit,” dies at 77; “Jackass” star Bam Margera to stand trial on assault charge in fight with brother, judge rules; Madame Tussauds reveals new Beyoncé wax figure. (July 28)
ShowBiz Minute: Meisner, Margera, Beyoncé
