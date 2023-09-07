Danny Masterson sentenced
NFL Week 1
Bruce Springsteen
Russia - Ukraine war
Hurricane Lee

Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been convicted of contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Navarro was charged with two misdemeanor counts, both punishable by up to a year behind bars. He has vowed to appeal. (Sept. 7)

Video

Trump White House official Peter Navarro convicted of contempt

Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been convicted of contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Navarro was charged with two misdemeanor counts, both punishable by up to a year behind bars. He has vowed to appeal. (Sept. 7)
 
Share