Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been convicted of contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Navarro was charged with two misdemeanor counts, both punishable by up to a year behind bars. He has vowed to appeal. (Sept. 7)
Trump White House official Peter Navarro convicted of contempt
