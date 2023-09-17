Ken Paxton impeachment
Storm Lee
Jann Wenner comments
Rosh Hashana
Hispanic Heritage Month

Here’s the latest for Saturday, September 16th: Atlantic storm Lee makes landfall; Texas AG Ken Paxton acquitted of corruption charges; Libya’s public prosecutor says there will be criminal charges for those responsible for Derna dam disaster; Korean saint statue unveiled at Vatican.

Video

AP Top Stories Sept. 16 P

Here’s the latest for Saturday, September 16th: Atlantic storm Lee makes landfall; Texas AG Ken Paxton acquitted of corruption charges; Libya’s public prosecutor says there will be criminal charges for those responsible for Derna dam disaster; Korean saint statue unveiled at Vatican.
 
Share