Oak Flat is an Apache sacred site where Native Americans gather to pray and perform coming-of-age ceremonies and sweat rituals. A multi-national corporation has proposed a massive copper mine on the flats, which could threaten their spiritual practices and heritage. (June 28) (AP Video: Ty O’Neil)
Sacred place for Native Americans at risk from mining
