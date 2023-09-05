Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept. 5: Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia for meeting with Putin; Indonesian president Widodo hosts southeast Asian leaders; European Commission president vow to help Africa tackle climate change; Sick Australian rescued from remote Antarctic base.
AP Top Stories Sept 5 A
Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept. 5: Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia for meeting with Putin; Indonesian president Widodo hosts southeast Asian leaders; European Commission president vow to help Africa tackle climate change; Sick Australian rescued from remote Antarctic base.