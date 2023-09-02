One family in central Mexico is struggling to preserve the production of cochineal dye, an intense, natural red pigment so prized that, after gold and silver, it was probably the most valuable thing the Spaniards found in Mexico after the 1521 conquest. (September 2) (AP Video: Fernanda Pesce)
Mexican family battles to preserve ancient red dye
One family in central Mexico is struggling to preserve the production of cochineal dye, an intense, natural red pigment so prized that, after gold and silver, it was probably the most valuable thing the Spaniards found in Mexico after the 1521 conquest. (September 2) (AP Video: Fernanda Pesce)