Guns shots continued to ring out in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp on Sunday despite Islamist factions saying they will abide by a cease-fire, after three days of clashes killed at least five people and left hundreds of families displaced. (AP Video by Fadi Tawil) (Sep. 11)
Gunshots heard in Lebanon despite cease-fire deal
