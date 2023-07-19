Former President Donald Trump downplayed his legal challenges while campaigning in eastern Iowa on Tuesday night, just hours after announcing he’d received a target letter in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (July 19)
Trump on campaign trail downplays his legal challenges
