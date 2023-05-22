Colorado funeral home
Simone Biles
Nobel Peace Prize
Russia-Ukraine war
‘Nones’ on the rise

In central Iran, workers are building a nuclear facility so deep in the earth that it is likely beyond the range of U.S. weapons designed specifically for such sites. That’s according to experts and new satellite imagery analyzed by The Associated Press. (May 22) (AP video: Marshall Ritzel)
Video

Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West

In central Iran, workers are building a nuclear facility so deep in the earth that it is likely beyond the range of U.S. weapons designed specifically for such sites. That’s according to experts and new satellite imagery analyzed by The Associated Press. (May 22) (AP video: Marshall Ritzel)
 
Share