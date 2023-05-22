In central Iran, workers are building a nuclear facility so deep in the earth that it is likely beyond the range of U.S. weapons designed specifically for such sites. That’s according to experts and new satellite imagery analyzed by The Associated Press. (May 22) (AP video: Marshall Ritzel)
Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West
In central Iran, workers are building a nuclear facility so deep in the earth that it is likely beyond the range of U.S. weapons designed specifically for such sites. That’s according to experts and new satellite imagery analyzed by The Associated Press. (May 22) (AP video: Marshall Ritzel)