“We’re not free until we’re all free": Iranian-born artist speaks on the death of Mahsa Amini

Last September, British-Iranian artist Soheila Sokhanvari was busy preparing for her solo exhibition commemorating feminist icons from pre-revolutionary Iran at a gallery in London, when she heard the news of Mahsa Amini’s death. As the women-led uprising erupted across Iran and the world in the following months, Sokhanvari found her exhibition was caught up in the political moment. (AP Video/Kwiyeon Ha) (Sept. 15)