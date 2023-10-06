Imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize Friday for fighting the oppression of women in Iran. She is the 19th woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize and the second Iranian woman, after Shirin Ebadi won the award in 2003. (Oct. 6)
Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins 2023 Nobel Peace Prize
