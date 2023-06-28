President Joe Biden tells reporters Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “absolutely” weaker in the days following the revolt in Russia, but says “it’s hard to tell” to what extent his power has slipped. (June 28)
Biden: Putin has ‘absolutely’ been weakened by revolt
