Muslims in eastern Pakistan went on a rampage Wednesday over allegations that a Christian man had desecrated the Quran, demolishing the man’s house, burning churches and damaging several other homes, police and local Christians said. (Aug. 16) (AP video/Abid Waqar)
Pakistan violence after accusations of blasphemy
