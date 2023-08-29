A Pakistani appeals court has suspended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s corruption conviction and three-year prison term. The Islamabad High Court also granted him bail, but it wasn’t immediately clear if Khan would be released since he faces a multitude of other charges. (August 29) (AP Video/Muhammad Yousef)
Pakistani court suspends Khan prison sentence
A Pakistani appeals court has suspended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s corruption conviction and three-year prison term. The Islamabad High Court also granted him bail, but it wasn’t immediately clear if Khan would be released since he faces a multitude of other charges. (August 29) (AP Video/Muhammad Yousef)