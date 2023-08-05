Pakistani police have arrested former Prime Minister Khan at his home in the eastern city of Lahore. His Saturday arrest followed a court convicting him earlier that day in an asset concealment case, handing down a three-year prison sentence. (August 5)
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested
