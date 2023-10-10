AP Explains: Day four of the Israel-Gaza war

Israel-Hamas war
On the fourth day of Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip, Joe Federman, AP News Director for Israel, the Palestinian territories and Jordan, highlights the destruction of Gazan neighborhoods as a result of Israeli airstrikes. (Oct. 10)
