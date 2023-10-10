On the fourth day of Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip, Joe Federman, AP News Director for Israel, the Palestinian territories and Jordan, highlights the destruction of Gazan neighborhoods as a result of Israeli airstrikes. (Oct. 10)
AP Explains: Day four of the Israel-Gaza war
