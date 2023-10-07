The ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday. (Oct. 7)
Hamas mounts unprecedented surprise attack on Israel, sending fighters and rockets into the country
