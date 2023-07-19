President Isaac Herzog tries to reassure Congress about the state of Israel’s democracy and the strength of the U.S.-Israel relationship. Herzog acknowledges an “intense and painful debate” in Israel over the current government’s actions. (July 19)
Herzog touts Israel-US ‘unbreakable bond’
