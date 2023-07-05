The strikes took place as the Israeli military withdrew its troops from a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank, ending an intense two-day operation that killed at least 12 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. (July 5)
Israel strikes Gaza after rockets fired
