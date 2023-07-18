President Joe Biden hosted Israel’s figurehead president Isaac Herzog at the White House, as they seek to sustain ties despite U.S. concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial plans to overhaul his country’s judicial system. (July 18)
Israel’s Herzog meets Biden as US concerns simmer
