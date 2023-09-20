Hundreds from the Israeli and American Jewish community gathered outside the Intercontinental New York Barclay hotel to protest as Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Joe Biden and other world leaders. (Sept 20) (AP Video: Ayesha Mir)
Hundreds protest as Netanyahu meets Biden
