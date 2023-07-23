Here’s the latest for Sunday, July 23rd: A suspected shooter at a Oregon hospital is killed by police in a nearby community; Israelis protest government as Prime Minister recovers from heart procedure; Spanish voters take to the polls amid summer heat; Elon Musk says Twitter logo will change from bird to an “X.”
AP Top Stories July 23 P
