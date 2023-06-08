Tens of thousands of people on Thursday marched in Tel Aviv’s Pride parade — an annual celebration that turns the city’s seaside promenade into a boisterous festival of rainbow flags, pounding music and colorful costumes. (June 8)
Tens of thousands join Tel Aviv Pride Parade
Tens of thousands of people on Thursday marched in Tel Aviv’s Pride parade — an annual celebration that turns the city’s seaside promenade into a boisterous festival of rainbow flags, pounding music and colorful costumes. (June 8)