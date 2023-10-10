Israeli soldiers continue to battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel on Sunday, a day after the unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip. Hundreds of civilians have been killed on both sides. (Oct. 8) (AP video: Alon Bernstein, Najib Jobain, Paz Bar, Ami Bentov and Hassan Slayeh)
Israel battles Hamas for a second day after mass incursion, trades fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah
