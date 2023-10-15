The ICU rooms are packed full of wounded patients, mostly children, in Gaza’s second-largest hospital. Hundreds of the severely wounded arrived at the hospital in the last eight days and many risk death as fuel is expected to run out by Monday, warned Dr. Mohammed Qandeel, a consultant in Nasser Hospital’s critical care complex. (Oct. 15) (AP video: Najib Jobain)
Hundreds of wounded in Gaza hospital risk death as fuel is expected to run out, doctor warns
