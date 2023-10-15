Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave of Gaza struggled to find food, water and safety on Sunday ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive in the war sparked by Hamas’ deadly attack. (Oct. 15) (AP Video: Mohammad Jahjooh)
Gaza struggles to access food and water amid blockade
