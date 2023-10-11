Israeli airstrikes transformed a central district in northern Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp into massive mountains of rubble and huge fields of debris with mangled infrastructure. (October 11) (AP Video/Mohammad A-Masri and Shadi Tabatibi)
Israel razes Gaza’s Jabalia camp to the ground
