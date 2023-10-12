British relatives of people believed to have been taken hostage in recent Hamas raids in Israel appealed on Thursday for their release, holding back tears as they begged for help to find their families. (Oct. 12) (AP Video: Kwiyeon Ha)
UK relatives of Israeli hostages taken in Hamas raids plead for safe return
British relatives of people believed to have been taken hostage in recent Hamas raids in Israel appealed on Thursday for their release, holding back tears as they begged for help to find their families. (Oct. 12) (AP Video: Kwiyeon Ha)