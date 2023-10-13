A man who was under surveillance by French security services over suspected Islamic radicalization stabbed a teacher to death at his former high school and wounded three other people Friday in northern France, authorities said. (Oct. 13)
Teacher killed and two others injured in stabbing at school in northern France
