Israel-Hamas war
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Microsoft-Activision deal
Trump fraud trial
Sen. Menendez charged

A man who was under surveillance by French security services over suspected Islamic radicalization stabbed a teacher to death at his former high school and wounded three other people Friday in northern France, authorities said. (Oct. 13)
Video

Teacher killed and two others injured in stabbing at school in northern France

A man who was under surveillance by French security services over suspected Islamic radicalization stabbed a teacher to death at his former high school and wounded three other people Friday in northern France, authorities said. (Oct. 13)
 
Share