Former British tank commander Justin Crump who heads a risk advisory firm says people in Gaza are are facing a dilemma if Israel plans to send ground troops into the small neighboring territory, following an unprecedented incursion into Israel by Hamas fighters. (October 9)
Concerns mount over Israel’s next move as government vows to siege Gaza
Former British tank commander Justin Crump who heads a risk advisory firm says people in Gaza are are facing a dilemma if Israel plans to send ground troops into the small neighboring territory, following an unprecedented incursion into Israel by Hamas fighters. (October 9)