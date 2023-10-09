Israel-Hamas war
Powerball jackpot
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Indigenous Peoples Day
AP Top 25

Former British tank commander Justin Crump who heads a risk advisory firm says people in Gaza are are facing a dilemma if Israel plans to send ground troops into the small neighboring territory, following an unprecedented incursion into Israel by Hamas fighters. (October 9)
Video

Concerns mount over Israel’s next move as government vows to siege Gaza

Former British tank commander Justin Crump who heads a risk advisory firm says people in Gaza are are facing a dilemma if Israel plans to send ground troops into the small neighboring territory, following an unprecedented incursion into Israel by Hamas fighters. (October 9)
 
Share