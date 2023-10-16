More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly incursion. A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished neighborhoods but failed to stop militant rocket fire into Israel. (Oct. 16)
Palestinians mourn relatives as Israeli airstrikes continue
