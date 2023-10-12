Israel-Hamas war
Powerball winner
Steve Scalise
Mona Lisa secret
Jada Pinkett Smith

Here’s the latest for Thursday October 12th; Israel says airstrikes targeted elite Hamas forces; Rockets from Gaza hit Israel; Republican nominate Steve Scalise to be House Speaker; Winning ticket sold for $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot.
Video

AP Top Stories October 12 A

