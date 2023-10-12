Israel-Hamas war
Trump civil fraud trial
Sen. Menendez charged
Social Security benefits increase
Powerball winner

An Israeli-American teenager survived a siege on his home by Hamas attackers after his parents shielded him from the gunfire. But they did not. “Mom and dad r dead sorry,” he wrote to family members in the moments afterward. “Call help.” (Oct. 12) (AP animation: Eva Malek)
Video

Family messages describe deadly Hamas attack as it happened

An Israeli-American teenager survived a siege on his home by Hamas attackers after his parents shielded him from the gunfire. But they did not. “Mom and dad r dead sorry,” he wrote to family members in the moments afterward. “Call help.” (Oct. 12) (AP animation: Eva Malek)
 
Share