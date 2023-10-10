President Joe Biden condemned the militant group Hamas for its shocking multipronged attack on Israel over the weekend, calling it “sheer evil,” and vowing US support. The attack killed hundreds of civilians, including at least 14 Americans. (Oct. 10)
Biden condemns the ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas attacks, vows US will ‘stand with Israel’
