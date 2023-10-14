Muslims of New York City’s Bay Ridge community gathered at the Islamic Society of Bay Ridge mosque for first Friday prayers since the Israel-Hamas war started. They showed solidarity for the victims of attacks in Gaza and prayed for peace. (Oct. 13) (AP Video: Ayesha Mir)
New York Muslims denounce Israeli attacks in Gaza
