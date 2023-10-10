Hollywood writers vote to approve contract deal that ended strike as actors negotiate; U2 changes “Pride (In the Name of Love)” lyrics to honor to Israeli victims of Hamas attack; Giant gourd sets new world record at 50th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off. (Oct. 10)
ShowBiz Minute: Writers, U2, Gourd
Hollywood writers vote to approve contract deal that ended strike as actors negotiate; U2 changes “Pride (In the Name of Love)” lyrics to honor to Israeli victims of Hamas attack; Giant gourd sets new world record at 50th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off. (Oct. 10)